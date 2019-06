President Donald Trump participates in a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/Yuri Gripas/POOL

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States would impose "very substantial" tariffs on China if the two countries were unable to reach a trade deal during his meeting with President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.

"I would do additional tariffs ... very substantial additional tariffs if that doesn't work, if we don't make a deal," the president during an interview with Fox Business.