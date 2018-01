US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks during a prison reform roundtable in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

President Donald Trump will attend the upcoming World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 23-26 accompanied by several members of his Cabinet, the White House announced Thursday.

Up to six Cabinet officials will travel to Switzerland in two weeks with the president, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilber Ross.