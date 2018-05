US President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media as he departs the Oval Office of the White House for New York City in Washington, DC, USA May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The Secretary of Commerce of the United States Wilbur L. Ross speaks during an interview, on the sidelines of the eighth Summit of the Americas, in Lima, Peru, Apr 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERNESTO ARIAS

United States President Donald Trump Wednesday ordered the Commerce Department to start a study into determining the need to impose import duties on autos and parts.

Trump met with his Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, to discuss the current state of the US car industry.