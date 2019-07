Photo taken of US President Donald Trump in the White House on Thursday, July 25, 2019, the day before he tweeted that he would hit Apple with tariffs on the components of its high-end Mac Pro computer if it finally decides to shift production from the United States to China. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

US President Donald Trump this Friday threatened to slap Apple with tariffs on the components of its high-end Mac Pro computer, the most expensive of the company's products, if it finally decides to shift production from the United States to China.

"Apple will not be given Tariff wavers, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China. Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!" the president tweeted.