President Donald Trump said Saturday that great progress has been made in trade negotiations between the United States and China, though he gave no specific details.

"Just had a long and very good call with President Xi of China. Deal is moving along very well. If made, it will be very comprehensive, covering all subjects, areas and points of dispute. Big progress being made!," Trump wrote on Twitter.