President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting of The Economic Club of New York at a hotel in New York City on 12 November 2019. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

The United States and China are "close" to the first phase of an agreement to resolve their trade war, President Donald Trump said Tuesday, but he went on to warn that if the pact does not come to fruition he will not hesitate to impose more tariffs on Chinese imports.

"If we don't make a deal, we're going to substantially raise the tariffs," Trump asserted in a speech before The Economic Club of New York.