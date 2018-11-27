President Donald Trump said Tuesday it was highly unlikely there will be a postponement of the tariff hike to 25 percent on goods worth $200 billion imported from China, as Beijing wishes while the two parties are negotiating. EFE-EPA/File

Trump made that statement in an interview published Tuesday in The Wall Street Journal a few days before the president leaves for Buenos Aires to attend the G20 Summit, where he plans to have a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in an attempt to lower trade tensions.