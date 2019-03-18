Generals, the saying goes, always fight the last war. Chinese exports held up well in 2018 partly thanks to a vertiginous drop in the currency. President Trump and his trade generals want to make sure China doesn't use the yuan to gain a competitive advantage again, and are asking for guarantees on currency stability as a part of any trade deal with Beijing, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Monday.

The yuan has, in fact, been pretty stable recently, even climbing 3 percent against the dollar since November--and for reasons that go beyond rising odds of a deal. China is unlikely to agree to a long-term binding constraint on the yuan. But current market and economic trends mean keeping it stable against the dollar right now is costing Beijing little.