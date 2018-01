China's President Xi Jinping and China's first lady Peng Liyuan and US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania attend a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 09 November 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/THOMAS PETER / POOL

President Donald Trump warned his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, that Washington's trade deficit with China "has continued to grow" and that the situation "is not sustainable," the White House reported Tuesday.

Trump and Xi spoke by telephone late Monday night in Washington, when it was already Tuesday morning in Beijing, and also discussed diplomatic progress on the Korean peninsula.