President Donald Trump said Wednesday that, although he did not want to seem "naive," he is optimistic about the possibility of reaching an overall trade deal with China, given that the Asian giant is sending "very strong signals" in that regard.

"Very strong signals being sent by China once they returned home from their long trip, including stops, from Argentina. Not to sound naive or anything, but I believe President Xi meant every word of what he said at our long and hopefully historic meeting. ALL subjects discussed!" said Trump on Twitter on Wednesday morning.