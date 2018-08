A ferry pass the Bosphorus next to a Turkish flag in Istanbul, Turkey, 13 August 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERDEM SAHIN

The Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry on Friday announced a fresh set of measures to support businesses after the recent volatility in the country's currency, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

"The credit channels will be kept open," the ministry said in a statement.