Turkey's banking system is chocked full of foreign currency debt to companies and to a lesser extent consumers. Borrowers who took out loans in US dollars and euros will see the value of their payment obligations skyrocket in lira terms. A slowing economy will also intensify the pain, according to a Dow Jones story supplied to EFE on Tuesday.
"In the end, the cost of funding for companies that borrowed in other currencies but have revenues in lira is key," said Tom Kinmonth, a fixed-income strategist at ABN Amro. "Their ability to repay their debt is at stake."