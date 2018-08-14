People walk in front of a YapiKedri bank branch in Istanbul, Turkey, Aug 14, 2018. Italian major lender Unicredit owns together with Turkish Koc Financial Services some 81,9 percent of Turkish Yapi Kredi Bank. The Turkish central bank on Aug 13, 2018 said it was closely monitoring the lira's performance and seek counter-measures. EFE-EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

The Turkish central bank logo in Ankara, Turkey, Aug 14, 2018. The Turkish central bank on Aug 13, 2018 said it was closely monitoring the lira's performance and seek counter-measures. The Turkish lira hit a new record low against the US dollar within the scope of an escalating feud with the USA. EFE-EPA/STR

People walk in front of Turkish Garanti Bank in Istanbul, Turkey, Aug 14, 2018. Spanish BBVA owns some 49,9 percent of bank. The Turkish central bank on Aug 13, 2018 said it was closely monitoring the lira's performance and seek counter-measures. The Turkish lira hit a new record low against the US dollar within the scope of an escalating feud with the USA. EFE- EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

People exchange their money at a currency exchange office in Istanbul, Turkey, Aug 14, 2018. The Turkish central bank on Aug 13 2018 said it was closely monitoring the lira's performance and seek counter-measures. The Turkish lira hit a new record low against the US dollar within the scope of an escalating feud with the USA. EFE-EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Turkey's banking system is chocked full of foreign currency debt to companies and to a lesser extent consumers. Borrowers who took out loans in US dollars and euros will see the value of their payment obligations skyrocket in lira terms. A slowing economy will also intensify the pain, according to a Dow Jones story supplied to EFE on Tuesday.

"In the end, the cost of funding for companies that borrowed in other currencies but have revenues in lira is key," said Tom Kinmonth, a fixed-income strategist at ABN Amro. "Their ability to repay their debt is at stake."