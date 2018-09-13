A woman makes traditional bread at a Turkish restaurant while a board of currency exchange office is reflected on the window in Istiklal Street, Istanbul, Turkey, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Turkey's central bank sharply raised interest rates Thursday, defying President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's demand to keep them lower in an effort to regain investor confidence that it can tackle the country's growing economic problems, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The central bank increased its main interest rate to 24 percent from 17.75 percent, citing concerns over price stability and saying it would maintain a tight stance on monetary policy until the inflation outlook improves significantly.