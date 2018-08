The Turkish lira on Monday continued the bearish path of recent days, following last week's announcement by the credit rating agencies Moody's and Standard & Poor's (S&P) that they had downgraded Turkey's sovereign credit rating.

According to market values, at 7.40 GMT one dollar was exchanged for 6.07 liras and one euro for 6.92 lira, declining 1.06 percent and 0.42 percent respectively compared to the values at Friday's close (6.01 lira for one dollar and 6.90 lira for one euro).