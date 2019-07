Jack Dorsey, co-founder and chief executive of Twitter, speaks during an event celebrating the platform's 13th anniversary in Seoul, South Korea, 22 March 2019. EPA-EFE/KIM CHUL-SOO

A view of a logo for the company Twitter on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, on 27 July 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Twitter announced Friday that its net income in the second quarter of 2019 was $1.1 billion.

It also stated that the new measure of its user numbers, monetizable daily active users, was 139 million, compared to 122 million in the same period last year.