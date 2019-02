CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, Sept. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

The United States social media company Twitter reported a record quarterly revenue and its first full year of profitability Thursday, signs the company's efforts to promote healthy discourse on the platform appear to be paying off, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The company also for the first time disclosed its number of daily users: 126 million, a figure Twitter said was up 1.6 percent from the previous quarter.