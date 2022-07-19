The Delaware court where Twitter filed suit against Elon Musk after the world's second richest person called off his purchase of the online platform for $44 billion said Tuesday that it will hear the case in October, rejecting the SpaceX and Tesla CEO's request for a trial date early next year.

In a Zoom hearing before Delaware's Court of Chancery, attorneys for the billionaire sought a 10-day trial next February, saying that they needed "complex, technical discovery" to determine whether Twitter falsified user data in filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).