(L-R) Suhail Mohamed al-Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo OPEC Secretary General, Khalid A. al-Falih Chairman of the JMMC and Minister of Energy Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Alexander Novak JMMC Co-Chairman and Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation attend the Opec and non-Opec Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

The state-run oil giants of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia on Monday signed a framework agreement to jointly collaborate on natural-gas and liquefied-natural-gas exploration, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., known as Aramco, said they plan to work together to increase their revenues from their natural gas and LNG business segments.