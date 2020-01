Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo (C) inspect the guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony prior to their meeting at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, 24 July 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DITA ALANGKARA / POOL

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (L) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo (R) wave to photographers during a meeteng at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, 24 July 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DITA ALANGKARA / POOL

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R) walks with Indonesia's president Joko Widodo (L) to attend a tree planting ceremony at the presidential palace in Bogor, Indonesia, 24 July 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/WILLY KURNIAWAN / POOL

The United Arab Emirates will inject nearly $23 billion into Indonesia projects through a sovereign wealth fund, with investments including the new capital city, officials said Monday.

President Joko Widodo said Monday on Twitter he had met with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed at the Qasr Al Watan presidential palace in Abu Dhabi on Sunday night and signed five intergovernmental cooperation agreements and 11 business agreements with an investment of around 314.9 trillion rupiah. EFE-EPA