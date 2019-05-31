A view of the front of the New York Stock Exchange before the initial public offering for Uber in New York, New York, USA, May 10, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Uber Technologies Inc. executives sought to reassure investors about its growth as an onslaught of competition from ride-hailing and delivery rivals led to a $1 billion loss in the first quarter, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe on Friday.

The San Francisco company issued its first quarterly report as a public company Thursday, about three weeks after it held one of the largest initial public offerings and stumbled out of the gate. Investors have questioned whether Uber can tame its losses amid tight competition from cash-infused companies pushing deals to woo riders and drivers.