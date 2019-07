Photo of a logo and app of Uber, the ridesharing giant that went airborne in New York on Tuesday with the low-key launch of Uber Copter, which offers anyone who can afford the $200 fare the opportunity to make the trip from Lower Manhattan to JFK International Airport in just eight minutes. EFE-EPA/Ritchie B. Tongo/File

Ride-hailing giant Uber went airborne here Tuesday with the low-key launch of Uber Copter, which offers anyone who can afford the $200 fare the opportunity to make the trip from Lower Manhattan to JFK International Airport in just eight minutes.

From around the heliport where the helicopter tours of the Big Apple take off, and which also carry a $200 price-tag, photographers waited to take the picture of the day: Uber's black chopper landing to pick up its passengers.