This week's pedestrian fatality involving a self-driving car in Arizona is likely to complicate efforts in Congress to speed the vehicles' development by wiping away state safety regulations, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Tuesday.

The United States House of Representatives last fall passed legislation that would preempt regulations that some states have sought to impose on the driverless car industry recently. The bill would also exempt driverless cars from many federal safety-equipment standards, to accommodate new designs. Instead, the bill would have regulators rely on safety certifications from the manufacturers.