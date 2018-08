(FILE) An Uber app is seen on a mobile phone, in the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, Oct. 15, 2015. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

(FILE) An Uber driver is seen in his car after driving Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Chief Minister Andrew Barr (unseen) to the official launch of Uber operations in Canberra, Australia, Oct. 30, 2015. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Thousands of drivers from the Uber ride-sharing company Monday refused to take bookings throughout Australia and are on a strike to demand better working conditions, reported the Ride Sharing Drivers United Monday in a statement.

RSDU, which represents Uber drivers, has urged its drivers on its website to switch off their app between 7.00 am to 9.30 am Monday in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.