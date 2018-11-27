Two European authorities have fined Uber Technologies Inc. more than $1 million related to a 2016 hack that exposed the data of millions of users world-wide, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Tuesday.

The United Kingdom's Information Commissioner's Office said that it fined the United States ride-hailing giant 385,000 pounds ($493,672) for failing to protect customers' personal data during the cyber attack. A Dutch data protection body separately said it also fined Uber 600,000 euros ($680,750) for not reporting the hack in time.