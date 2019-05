Uber founder Travis Kalanick (C) poses for photographers on Friday, May 10, ahead of the company's debut on the New York Stock Exchange. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

Traders at work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, May 10. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi (C) arrives at the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, May 10, for the company's IPO. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

Shares of Uber Technologies opened Friday on the New York Stock Exchange at $42 per share, below the initial public offer (IPO) price of $45 a share.

While the offer price implied a market capitalization of around $82 billion, making it the largest IPO in the United States since 2014, the price in early trading reduced the market cap to roughly $72 billion.