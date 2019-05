Travelers wait at the new designated pick-up zone for Uber at Tullamarine Airport in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Aug. 16, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOE CASTRO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Uber Technologies priced its initial public offering at $45 a share, near the low end of its expected range as the ride-hailing giant grapples with choppy markets and the disappointing debut of its chief rival, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Friday.

At that price, Uber, which had been targeting a range of $44 to $50 a share, would raise $8.1 billion and command a valuation of about $82 billion.