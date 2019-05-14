Ryan Graves (C), one of the co-founders of Uber, celebrates the initial public offering for Uber at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, 10 May 2019. EPA/FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Uber Technologies Inc.'s stock dropped sharply Monday, marking another setback for the highest-profile company to go public in years and threatening to cast a chill over what had been a red-hot IPO market, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Tuesday.

Uber's stock slid $4.47, or 11 percent, to $37.10 on its second day as a public company, placing it 18 percent below the ride-hailing giant's initial-public-offering price of $45. That is after Uber's valuation expectations were dialed back in recent weeks and the company priced its IPO conservatively, in its view.