Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi speaks during an event with members of the Economic Club of New York in New York, New York, USA, Dec.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUSTIN LANE

United States-based Uber on Tuesday finalized the sale of its food delivery service - Uber Eats - in India to Zomato, one of the biggest companies in the sector, amid intense competition to dominate the market.

"We entered food delivery in India in 2017 and today is when our journey takes a different route. Zomato has acquired Uber Eats in India and we'll no longer be available here with immediate effect. We wish all our users more good times with great food on the road ahead," the company said in a statement.