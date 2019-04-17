Uber's drive to go public is lighting a fire under an already-sizzling market for online food delivery, where everyone wants to eat each other's lunch, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Wednesday.

In preliminary initial public offering papers filed last week, the ride-hailing giant makes it clear that its food-delivery arm, Uber Eats, will be an area of heavy investment for some time. This is for good reason - Raymond James estimates the total takeout market in the US will reach $269 billion this year, with online penetration rates rising from under 7 percent last year to 30 percent by 2028.