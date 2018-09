Ride-hailing app company Uber Technologies Inc. on Thursday reached a United States-wide settlement to pay a $148 million penalty to settle allegations it intentionally concealed a 2016 data breach, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The settlement was reached with 50 states and the District of Columbia to settle allegations that Uber violated state data-breach notification laws, New York Attorney General Barbara D. Underwood and the company announced Wednesday.