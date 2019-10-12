The Uber ridesharing company announced that it is about to acquire the majority share of Cornershop, a firm that offers home delivery of supermarket orders and which currently operates in Chile, Peru, Mexico and Canada.

The purchase, subject to the necessary permits being issued by regulatory authorities of those markets, will be completed by the beginning of 2020, after which Cornershop will continue operating under its current administration, which will report to a board on which Uber will have the majority representation.