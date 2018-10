A camera records a press conference addressed by Caixabank's CEO Gonzalo Gortazar in Valencia, Spain Oct. 26, 2018, to present the bank's results of the first 9 months of the year. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

CaixaBank third-quarter net profit came in well above expectations, and the results may have positive effects on fourth-quarter forecasts, UBS says, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Friday.

The bank's net profit for the period fell almost 28 percent on year to 470 million euros ($533.18 million), beating expectations of about 215 million euros, according to a consensus provided by the bank.