The European Union (EU) on Thursday agreed to enforce a 32.5 percent energy reduction target by 2030, in compliance with commitments acquired during the 2017 Paris Climate Agreement, which will drive the EU executive to modify current European energy legislation.

The binding agreement, announced during the EU's Committee of the Regions 130th plenary session debate on Climate Change, must now be ratified by the Eurochamber and calls for all EU-28 member countries to draft national energy plans for the period 2021-2030.