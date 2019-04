Delegates have a discussion underneath the logo of auditing firm Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG) at a booth during the FinTech Festival in Singapore, Nov. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

The United Kingdom’s watchdog for accounting and audit on Tuesday launched an independent review into the governance, controls and culture at KPMG LLP's UK audit unit, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE.

The Financial Reporting Council will examine KPMG's risk management, its controls and the behavior of partners and other employees in the audit practice.