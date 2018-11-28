The Bank of England Governor Mark Carney attending a press conference during the unveiling of the Bank of England's Financial Stability Report and scenario analysis of Brexit at the Bank of England in London, Britain, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

The British government and the Bank of England said the United Kingdom risks serious economic damage in the case of a messy breakup with the European Union, an assessment that Prime Minister Theresa May hopes will persuade a majority of lawmakers to back her plan for Brexit, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

In twin analyses published Wednesday, the government and the central bank argued the economy would face widespread disruption from an abrupt divorce from the EU in March if talks conclude without agreement over the terms of the UK's exit. The bank's analysis found such a crash-out could leave Britain's economy 10 percent smaller just four years later than it would have been without Brexit.