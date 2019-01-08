An influential business lobby group representing some of London's biggest companies has called for another referendum on the United Kingdom's European Union membership if lawmakers reject Prime Minister Theresa May's troubled deal, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Tuesday.

London First, which comprises more than 200 big employers, is urging the government to pause the process by which the UK is due to leave the EU on Mar. 29 and try to find a deal that commands cross-party support.