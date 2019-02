An Aston Martin DB10 car is unveiled during a photocall on the new James Bond movie 'Spectre' at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, Britain, Dec. 4, 2014. EPA/FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

An Aston Martin logo at the facade of a dealership luxury store in Park Lane in London, Britain, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Aston Martin Lagonda, one of the United Kingdom’s most prestigious car makers, faces obstacles worthy of a James Bond 007 film on its growth path, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Thursday.

But, at least, investors no longer need to pay top dollar for the ride.