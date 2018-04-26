Car manufacturing in the United Kingdom fell in March, with double-digit declines in both the home market and in exports, an industry body said Thursday, citing lower demand in some global markets and the impact of poor weather conditions, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

A total of 147,471 cars rolled off the production lines in March, 13.3 percent less than the same month a year earlier, taking the total number of cars produced for the first two months of the year to 440,426, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said. First-quarter car production fell 6.3 percent on the year-earlier period.