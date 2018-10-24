Demonstrators with banners during the People's Vote March for the Future in London, Britain, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA/FILE/VICKIE FLORES

Confidence in the United Kingdom's economic prospects after the country's planned departure from the European Union has plunged, a poll has suggested according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Wednesday.

Economic optimism has drained away to its worst level since 2011, with 61 percent of Britons now believing the economy will take a hit in the year ahead and just 14 percent thinking things will improve, the Ipsos-Mori survey for London's Evening Standard newspaper showed.