The United Kingdom's Treasury chief on Tuesday presented fresh official forecasts for the country's economy, showing that growth in 2018 will be modestly higher than predicted late last year, according to a Dow Jones report made available to EFE.

In a statement to parliament, Philip Hammond said projections from the Office for Budget Responsibility, the UK's fiscal watchdog, point to growth in 2018 of 1.5 percent, compared with a November forecast of 1.4 percent.