A general view of high-rise buildings at Canary Wharf on the Isle of Dogs, which is one of the main financial district of London, during the blue hour in London, Britain, 19 November 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

The UK economy shrank in April as car makers took the precaution of shuttering their factories in the weeks surrounding the original date for leaving the European Union, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to Efe on Monday.

The figures suggest the economy slowed in the second quarter after a strong start to the year, as uncertainty over Brexit intensified. Britain's withdrawal from the EU has twice been delayed amid political infighting over the terms of departure and is currently scheduled for Oct. 31.