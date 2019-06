The New Jaguar I-PACE is presented during the press day at the 88th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/TCYRIL ZINGARO

The United Kingdom's economy shrank in April as car makers took the precaution of shuttering their factories in the weeks surrounding the original date for leaving the European Union, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Monday.

The figures suggest the economy slowed in the second quarter after a strong start to the year, as uncertainty over Brexit intensified.