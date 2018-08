epa06578871 (FILE) - People stand outside a pub in London, Britain, 14 November 2008. According to media reports on 04 March 2018, pubs in Wales and England are allowed to stay open late during the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on 19 May 2018, as Home Secretary Amber Rudd confirmed. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

epa06820589 (FILE) - EU IN and OUT bar coasters are pinned to ale taps at a pub in Westminster, London, Britain, 15 April 2016 (reissued 19 June 2018). Two years ago, a narrow majority of the British people on 23 June 2016 voted in a referendum that the United Kingdom shall leave the European Union. The British government invoked the EU's Article 50 on 29 March 2017 to start the process dubbed 'Brexit'. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A United Kingdom consumer watchdog organization on Tuesday warned of the steady decline of one of the nation's most traditional national identity symbols: the Pub.

These centuries-old public havens for weary travelers thirsty for hand-drawn real ales, India pale ales, stouts, and other froth-headed, amber-hued beverages seem doomed to extinction as they struggle against the UK government's mounting taxes that now constitute a third of the cost of a pint of beer.