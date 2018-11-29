File image shows people crossing Millennium Bridge with a view of the City of London's financial district in the background, in London, Britain, Nov 21, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /NEIL HALL

The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority said Thursday the British government's plans for leaving the European Union are preferable to exiting without a deal but warned there are risks to indefinitely drawing out the Brexit process, according to a Dow Jones story supplied to Efe.

The FCA published its assessment of the draft withdrawal agreement which Prime Minister Theresa May is hoping will be passed by the British parliament on Dec 11. The regulator said the deal, in which the UK would remain tied to the EU until Dec 2020, is preferable to an immediate departure in Mar which is set to occur if no deal is agreed.