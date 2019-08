The British Steel Steelworks in Scunthorpe, north east Lincolnshire taken on 08 November 2008, reissued 16 August 2019. EFE/EPA FILE/LINDSEY PARNABY

The UK government has named Ataer Holding AS as the preferred bidder for British Steel Ltd., after the High Court ordered its compulsory liquidation earlier in the year, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to Efe Friday.

In May the High Court appointed the Official Receiver, a civil servant, to oversee the insolvency proceedings of British Steel, the UK's second-largest steel maker, endangering thousands of jobs.