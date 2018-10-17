An attendee holds a new British 5-pound polymer banknote, featuring an image of wartime leader Winston Churchill, at Blenheim Palace, in Oxfordshire, Britain, June 2, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/SIMON DAWSON

Annual inflation in the United Kingdom cooled in September but nevertheless remained above the Bank of England's 2 percent annual goal, keeping alive the prospect of gentle interest rate increases in the next couple of years, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Wednesday.

Consumer price growth slowed to an annual 2.4 percent in September from 2.7 percent a month earlier, the Office for National Statistics said. The slowdown was driven by an on-month decline in prices for food and airfares, the agency said.