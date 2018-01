Tourists and members of the public shield themselves from wind and rain as they cross Westminster Bridge in central London, United Kingdom, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA/WILL OLIVER

Activity in the United Kingdom's manufacturing sector slowed in December, having posted the fastest growth in over four years the previous month, a closely watched survey showed Tuesday according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Financial information firm IHS Markit Ltd. said its purchasing managers index for the manufacturing industry fell to 56.3 in December, down from 58.2 a month earlier.