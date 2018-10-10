London's financial sector could lose 5,000 jobs ahead of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union in March, the government has said, backing an estimate from the Bank of England, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Wednesday.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury John Glen agreed with the BoE forecast and said there hadn't been wholesale moves of large institutions to other cities with the European Union, as he gave evidence to a House of Lords committee on Wednesday.