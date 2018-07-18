UK Prime Minister Theresa May won some very close victories in Parliament this Tuesday, most notably with a trade bill which overcame a rebellion by the pro-EU faction of her own Conservative Party to get a trade bill passed that establishes the legal basis for Brexit with a vote of 317 in favor and 286 against. EPA-EFA/Andy Rain/File

The United Kingdom Parliament passed Tuesday a trade bill that establishes the legal basis for Brexit with a vote of 317 in favor and 286 against.

The House of Commons gave the go-ahead to the government plan by closely defeating an amendment by several pro-EU Conservative and Labour lawmakers who demanded that the government negotiate remaining in the EU customs union if by Jan. 21, 2019, the UK has not agreed on future bilateral relations with the EU including a "frictionless free trade area for goods."