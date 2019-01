A handout video-grabbed still image from a video made available by UK parliament's parliamentary recording unit shows Prime Minister Theresa May reacting after MPs announced the result after the decisive Brexit vote late 15 January 2018, London, United Kingdom. EPA/PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT

Following Tuesday's surprisingly clear rejection of the withdrawal agreement in the United Kingdom parliament, Prime Minister Theresa May's government must now present a plan B by Monday, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

"This can only contain marginal modifications of the positions negotiated with the EU," say Raiffeisen's analysts.